China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the May 15th total of 789,900 shares. Currently, 16.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CJJD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,254,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,287. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $9.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Jo-Jo Drugstores

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.59% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as an online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

