Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KDNY. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.83.

Chinook Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KDNY opened at $37.63 on Monday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61.

Insider Activity at Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 4,114.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,593.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Davis Jerel sold 295,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $6,138,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 443,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,207,044.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,593.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,687 shares of company stock valued at $6,816,493 in the last 90 days. 16.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 4,345,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,854,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,785,000 after purchasing an additional 319,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,688,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,092 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,440,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,985,000 after buying an additional 21,655 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,180,000 after buying an additional 37,190 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

