Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Christian Dior Stock Performance

CHDRY stock remained flat at $213.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Christian Dior has a 1-year low of $134.32 and a 1-year high of $242.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.12 and its 200-day moving average is $210.25.

Christian Dior Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.5602 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Christian Dior’s previous dividend of $1.02.

About Christian Dior

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Celine, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Berluti, Pucci, Loro Piana, Rimowa, and Off-White brand names; and wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, Château d'Esclans, Armand de Brignac, and Joseph Phelps brands.

