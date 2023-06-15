CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.41

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as high as C$0.44. CIBT Education Group shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 10,008 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.42 price target on shares of CIBT Education Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

CIBT Education Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.01, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$29.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.45.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and internationally. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers English as second language accredited programs, such as general English, college preparation/pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English; Career training college accredited programs in the fields of business management, customer service, TESOL teacher training, Interpreting and translation for Koreans, and online English teacher training.

Further Reading

