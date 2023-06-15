Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,897 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.09. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

