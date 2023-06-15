Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the May 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLINW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,669. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

Get Clean Earth Acquisitions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Earth Acquisitions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clean Earth Acquisitions stock. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINW – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,804 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Clean Earth Acquisitions were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Company Profile

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Earth Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Earth Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.