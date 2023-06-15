ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 10,422 Shares

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.09 per share, for a total transaction of $313,597.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 854,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,709,437.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

On Monday, June 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,788 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $113,526.36.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,181 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,487,233.44.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,501 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $135,075.01.

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 23,223 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $678,111.60.

On Thursday, June 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,074 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $873,179.40.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Trading Up 2.0 %

CTR stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.66. 24,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,116. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.39. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.15.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth $158,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $239,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.