ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Short Interest Down 48.6% in May

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,100 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the May 15th total of 564,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at ClearOne

In other ClearOne news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 32,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $32,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,219,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,327. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 50,829 shares of company stock valued at $59,139 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.88% of ClearOne worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ClearOne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLRO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 94,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,821. ClearOne has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 99.33%.

ClearOne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLRO. TheStreet upgraded ClearOne from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on ClearOne in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

