Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Acquires Shares of 2,374 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,297,000 after buying an additional 1,595,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 722.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,076,000 after buying an additional 1,030,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after buying an additional 387,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,391,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.25. The stock had a trading volume of 157,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.25.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.15.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.