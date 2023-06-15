Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Acquires Shares of 279 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $1,112,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $1,583,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total transaction of $4,364,911.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,964 shares of company stock valued at $14,754,994 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZO. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,697.05.

NYSE:AZO traded up $50.58 on Thursday, reaching $2,450.00. 37,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,219. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,959.58 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,571.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,490.59.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $29.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Stories

