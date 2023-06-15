Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Invests $1.05 Million in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000. Biogen accounts for 1.0% of Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 50.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB traded down $5.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $294.70. 211,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,384. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.08. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $188.54 and a one year high of $319.76.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BIIB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.27.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.