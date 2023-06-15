Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Invests $347,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Progressive by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Bensler LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,846.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,846.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,864. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.12. 434,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,865. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.64 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

