Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Invests $462,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $619,661,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Chubb by 28,222.6% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,812,000 after buying an additional 2,610,025 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Chubb by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,429,251,000 after buying an additional 1,593,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Chubb by 1,476.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CB. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.54.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $188.79. 272,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,753. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 26.65%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

