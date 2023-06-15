Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 55.52% and a negative net margin of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cognyte Software updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.53) EPS.

Cognyte Software Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 505,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,888. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $384.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 29.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cognyte Software by 2.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

