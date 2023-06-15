CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Short Interest Update

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the May 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 843,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of CohBar

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CohBar stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.88% of CohBar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CohBar Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CWBR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.85. 45,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. CohBar has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $7.17.

About CohBar

CohBar ( NASDAQ:CWBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops mitochondria and peptides based therapeutics for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. It develops CB4211, a therapeutic that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and obesity; and CB5138 Analogs, which is in preclinical study to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrotic diseases.

