Coin98 (C98) Market Capitalization Achieves $64.49 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000519 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $64.49 million and approximately $11.03 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003257 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000466 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007110 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00014865 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,444,435 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

