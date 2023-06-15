CoinLoan (CLT) Price Down 12.2% This Week

CoinLoan (CLT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One CoinLoan token can currently be bought for about $2.36 or 0.00009217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $4.60 million and $700.49 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CoinLoan has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

