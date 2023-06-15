Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Trading Down 4.8%

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Rating) fell 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. 2,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Community Heritage Financial Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Community Heritage Financial alerts:

Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter.

Community Heritage Financial Company Profile

Community Heritage Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial loans, real estate loans, installment loans, and consumer loans, as well as other business financing services; and deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposit, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.