Comparing NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthEquity has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and HealthEquity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies -1,295.88% -60.88% -33.35% HealthEquity -0.93% 4.30% 2.65%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 HealthEquity 0 2 6 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NextPlay Technologies and HealthEquity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

NextPlay Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.25%. HealthEquity has a consensus target price of $82.33, indicating a potential upside of 31.92%. Given HealthEquity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than NextPlay Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and HealthEquity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $9.04 million 0.78 -$37.97 million ($7.55) -0.16 HealthEquity $861.75 million 6.19 -$26.14 million ($0.10) -624.10

HealthEquity has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies. HealthEquity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextPlay Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of HealthEquity shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of HealthEquity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HealthEquity beats NextPlay Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. provides digital advertising services. It operates under the following segments: NextMedia Division, NextFinTech Division, and NextTrip Division. The NextMedia Division consists of HotPlay and Rehnhart/Zappware. The NextFinTech division consists of Longroot and NextBank. The NextTrip division includes NextTrip holdings. The company is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides mutual fund investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers flexible spending accounts; health reimbursement arrangements; and Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act continuation services, as well as administers pre-tax commuter benefit programs. It serves clients through a direct sales force; benefits brokers and advisors; and a network of health plans, benefits administrators, benefits brokers and consultants, and retirement plan record-keepers. HealthEquity, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

