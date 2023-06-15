Compass Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,984,000. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.6% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 202,376 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $96.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

