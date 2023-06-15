Compass Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,985 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,985 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,726 shares of company stock worth $1,011,386 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $126.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $124.57 and a 12-month high of $163.31.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by ($0.38). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $892.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

