Compass Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.15 Million in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $181.46 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,984 shares of company stock worth $3,346,649 over the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.