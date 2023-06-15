Compass Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.55 Million in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,000. HCA Healthcare comprises about 1.5% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $705,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $284.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The company has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $296.89.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

