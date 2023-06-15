Compass Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,000. Dropbox makes up approximately 1.4% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 233.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 71,708 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 47.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,462,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at $187,142,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $50,246.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,828.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,462,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at $187,142,118.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,229 shares of company stock worth $4,102,058 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DBX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

