Compass Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,282 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,282 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Stephens cut their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

American Express Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $174.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.22 and a 200-day moving average of $160.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $129.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

