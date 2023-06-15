Compass Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,424 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Walmart by 414.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,693 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Walmart Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of WMT stock opened at $156.87 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.90 and a 1 year high of $157.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.19.
Insider Activity at Walmart
In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $84,381,204.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,372,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,869,658,852.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,945,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,668,300. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.
About Walmart
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
