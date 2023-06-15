Compass Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,424 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Walmart by 414.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,693 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $156.87 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.90 and a 1 year high of $157.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.19.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $84,381,204.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,372,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,869,658,852.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,945,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,668,300. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.