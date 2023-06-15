Compass Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Hexcel by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $72.61 on Thursday. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $75.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average is $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.53 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Hexcel Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.