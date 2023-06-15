CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance
Shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $56.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.46. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
