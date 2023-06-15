CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $56.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.46. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.