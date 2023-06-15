Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a maintains rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Confluent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $34.57 on Monday. Confluent has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $37.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. The company had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $14,657,164.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,223. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $134,328.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 460,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,401,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $14,657,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,223. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,872,826 shares of company stock worth $53,259,148 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Confluent by 311.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Confluent by 703.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.