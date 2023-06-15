Conflux Trading Down 23.6% Over Last 7 Days (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000699 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $520.19 million and $72.21 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25,016.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.59 or 0.00294136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013962 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.40 or 0.00533208 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00059532 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.13 or 0.00416238 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003992 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,807,823 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,974,715,279.044302 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17660539 USD and is down -4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $71,588,762.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

