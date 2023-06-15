ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Short Interest Down 60.9% in May

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CNOBP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.42. 6,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,676. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $24.05.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.3281 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

