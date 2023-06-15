ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Boosted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,830,304 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of ConocoPhillips worth $215,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after buying an additional 2,555,634 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,728,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.0 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.32.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.68. The stock had a trading volume of 320,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,337,651. The company has a market capitalization of $126.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.