ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Athena Investment Management

Athena Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,415 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,348,817. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

