Contrasting Electra Battery Materials (ELBM) and The Competition

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Electra Battery Materials to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Electra Battery Materials alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electra Battery Materials N/A -23.82% -14.40% Electra Battery Materials Competitors -490.17% -23.65% -15.69%

Risk and Volatility

Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.66, indicating that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electra Battery Materials’ rivals have a beta of 0.72, indicating that their average share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

1.9% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Electra Battery Materials and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electra Battery Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 Electra Battery Materials Competitors 88 379 881 49 2.64

Electra Battery Materials currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 352.59%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 22.54%. Given Electra Battery Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Electra Battery Materials is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electra Battery Materials and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Electra Battery Materials N/A $9.65 million -3.87 Electra Battery Materials Competitors $523.96 million -$12.12 million -11.70

Electra Battery Materials’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Electra Battery Materials. Electra Battery Materials is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Electra Battery Materials beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Electra Battery Materials

(Get Rating)

Electra Battery Materials Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes First Cobalt Refinery, Iron Creek, Greater Cobalt, and The Geology of Cobalt. The company was founded on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Electra Battery Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electra Battery Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.