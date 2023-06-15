Contrasting United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) & Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Rating) and Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

United Homes Group has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Communities has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get United Homes Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares United Homes Group and Century Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Homes Group N/A -68.55% -2.23% Century Communities 9.80% 20.31% 11.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

74.0% of United Homes Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Century Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of United Homes Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Century Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares United Homes Group and Century Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Homes Group N/A N/A $7.07 million N/A N/A Century Communities $4.24 billion 0.52 $525.13 million $12.73 5.40

Century Communities has higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for United Homes Group and Century Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Century Communities 1 2 2 0 2.20

Century Communities has a consensus price target of $56.50, indicating a potential downside of 17.75%. Given Century Communities’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Century Communities is more favorable than United Homes Group.

Summary

Century Communities beats United Homes Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Homes Group

(Get Rating)

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. is based in New York.

About Century Communities

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc. engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington. The Mountain segment represents projects in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Utah. The Texas segment is composed of projects in Houston, San Antonio and Austin. The Southeast segment consists of projects in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The Century Complete segment includes the revenue from the company’s Century Complete brand, which has operations over 11 states. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage, title, and insurance services to homebuyers. The company was founded by Dale Francescon and Robert J. Francescon in 2002 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.