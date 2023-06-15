CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONXW) Short Interest Update

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONXW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CONX Stock Performance

Shares of CONX stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 19,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,109. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16. CONX has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CONX in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONX by 420.5% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 393,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 317,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONX by 15.6% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 101,375 shares in the last quarter.

