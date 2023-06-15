Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Buys Shares of 10,121 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,121 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Massachusetts Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $4,323,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.32.

NYSE:COP opened at $103.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.56 and a 200-day moving average of $108.27. The company has a market cap of $125.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.