Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Invests $3.05 Million in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,000. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 358.6% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 242,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,867,000 after acquiring an additional 189,745 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 926.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $74.75 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.40 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day moving average is $74.75.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

