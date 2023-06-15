Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $223.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.18. The firm has a market cap of $119.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

