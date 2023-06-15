Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Makes New $822,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. owned approximately 0.76% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $541,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $744,000.

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XHS opened at $90.27 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a one year low of $77.44 and a one year high of $103.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care services companies, as defined by GICS. XHS was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

