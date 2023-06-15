Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Makes New Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth $4,291,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth $2,667,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth $302,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

Shares of RDVY opened at $46.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average is $44.72. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

