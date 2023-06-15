Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Purchases Shares of 30,560 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 10.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $673,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 145,109 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
In related news, Director Leslie T. Chao bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,530.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 238.30%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
Read More
