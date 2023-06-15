Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Purchases Shares of 4,788 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $436.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $325.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $439.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $417.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

