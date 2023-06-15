Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Purchases Shares of 58,719 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.