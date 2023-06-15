Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. Takes $4.88 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,883,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $400.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $382.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $403.44.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

