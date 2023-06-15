Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CLB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Core Laboratories Stock Down 1.2 %

CLB stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $26.80.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $128.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $1,980,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 57.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 9.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories, Inc provides proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services. The company was founded on May 1, 2023 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

