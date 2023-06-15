Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.06, but opened at $16.24. Corebridge Financial shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 407,850 shares traded.

CRBG has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Corebridge Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corebridge Financial

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $5,424,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth $291,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,500,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,477,000. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

