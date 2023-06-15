Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Shares Sold by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,003 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 3.12% of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,400,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Meteora Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 296,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 205,073 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the third quarter worth about $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Stock Performance

TRON opened at $10.79 on Thursday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the technology sector. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp.

