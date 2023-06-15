Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Lessened by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $4,138,000. Massachusetts Wealth Management acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $732,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $1,028,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Corning by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Corning by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,775 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Stock Up 1.8 %

GLW stock opened at $33.83 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.73. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Articles

