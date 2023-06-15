Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,495 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for 1.2% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Corning by 981.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,903,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,127. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,775 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.